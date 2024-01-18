Search

Indian passenger gets trapped inside plane toilet for over an hour

02:55 PM | 18 Jan, 2024
MUMBAI - In a dreadful turn of events, an Indian man was stuck inside a plane toilet and was left stranded there for over an hour.

The incident happened on a Spicejet aircraft when the passenger was bound from Mumbai to Bengaluru on Tuesday morning; however, the 105-minute journey became horrifying after the toilet door malfunctioned.

To help the flyer trapped inside the toilet, the crew slipped a note from beneath the door assuring him that the plane was landing in a few minutes.

'Close the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, engineer will come,' the note read.

After the incident, the carrier issued an apology, regretting the inconvenience caused to the passenger; a spokesperson for the carrier said a full refund would be provided to the passenger who was given medical support upon landing.

The carrier has not shared details of the passenger though media reports claim that the flyer was in a "state of shock".

The crew tried opening the door multiple times but was unable. After landing, an engineer was called in to open the door and take out the passenger.

India's aviation industry is in the news for all the wrong reasons. Recently, the pilot of an aircraft was assaulted while he was announcing the flight delay.

The incident happened on Sunday during a delay announcement which was also captured and posted online, triggering criticism against the rowdy flyer.

The video depicts a passenger, identified as Sahil Kataria, rushing up to the aircraft's co-captain, Anup Kumar, and physically assaulting him in a fit of anger.

This scene unfolded while Captain Kumar was addressing the passengers regarding the prolonged delay, which had already exceeded 10 hours. The raged flyer could be seen bypassing a food service trolley to land at least one blow on Captain Kumar before being restrained by a fellow passenger on flight 6E2175.

Latest

