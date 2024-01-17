Balochistan govt announces compensation for victims of Iranian air strikes

QUETTA — The Balochistan government on Wednesday announced payment of compensation to the heirs of women and injured girls who died as a result of Iranian attack in Panjgur.

In a statement, officials of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat said that Balochistan Caretaker CM Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki issued orders to pay compensation to the heirs of two women who died as a result of Iranian raid in Panjgur district.

Along with this, compensation would also be paid to the injured girls.

According to the officials, instructions have been issued to Deputy Commissioner Panjgur to complete the necessary action immediately to pay compensation to the heirs of the deceased women and the injured girls.