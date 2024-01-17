Balochistan govt announces compensation for victims of Iranian air strikes

QUETTA — The Balochistan government on Wednesday announced payment of compensation to the heirs of women and injured girls who died as a result of Iranian attack in Panjgur.
In a statement, officials of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat said that Balochistan Caretaker CM Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki issued orders to pay compensation to the heirs of two women who died as a result of Iranian raid in Panjgur district.
Along with this, compensation would also be paid to the injured girls.
According to the officials, instructions have been issued to Deputy Commissioner Panjgur to complete the necessary action immediately to pay compensation to the heirs of the deceased women and the injured girls.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival.
On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.59
|752.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.88
|919.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.21
|735.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.42
|329.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
