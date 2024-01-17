Dua Lipa chastises world leaders for not doing enough to implement “humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza

Hollywood singer Dua Lipa, who featured on the cover of the February issue of Rolling Stone magazine, used the platform to remind the world and its leaders for not doing enough to implement a “humanitarian ceasefire” in Palestine despite worldwide boycotts and marches.

“My existence is kind of political, the fact that I lived in London because my parents left from the war,” said the Albanian-born singer.

“I feel for people who have to leave their home. From my experience of being in Kosovo and understanding what war does, no one really wants to leave their home. They do it for protection, to save their family, to look after the people around them, that kind of thing, for a better life. So I feel close to it,” she added.

“My feelings on displaced people [are] very real and raw, and it is a difficult subject to speak about because it’s so divisive,” the Houdini singer explained.

Lip was also among the first celebrities to sign an open letter calling American President Joe Biden to push for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“At the moment, what we have to look at is how many lives have been lost in Gaza, and the innocent civilians, and the lives that are just being lost. There are just not enough world leaders that are taking a stand and speaking up about the humanitarian crisis that’s happening, the humanitarian cease-fire that has to happen,” the Dance The Night Away star told the publication.

“It’s probably easier to be apolitical. I think there’s no kind of deep discussion about war and oppression. It just is something that we’ve seen happen time and time again. I feel like just being a musician and posting about something doesn’t make enough of a difference, but hopefully, just showing solidarity, which is sometimes all you feel like you can do, is important.”