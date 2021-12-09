Soha Ali Khan celebrates Sharmila Tagore's birthday with family

Bollywood's veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is being showered with love and adorable birthday wishes on her 77th birthday.

Celebrating her birthday, Tagore was spotted alongside her youngest daughter Soha Ali Khan and two of her grandchildren Inaaya Naumi and Saif Ali Khan's elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Turning to Instagram, Soha Ali Khan shared precious moments from the intimate celebration as the family stepped out for a brunch together. In the birthday glimpses, Ibrahim was spotted trying his hand at caramelizing crème brûlée but little Inaaya stole the limelight with her cuteness.

“Birthdays with family missed you @sabapataudi @kunalkemmu @saraalikhan95 @kareenakapoorkhan and all the others who aren’t on social media - yet!!”, captioned the 43-year-old.

Extending love and sweet wishes to her grandmother, Sara Ali Khan also shared sweet photos with her ‘Badi Amma’ and penned a heartfelt note.

“Happiest Birthday Badi Amma. I love you so much. Thank you for always being here for us and being a constant pillar of support.”

“Inshallah I hope that I can always make you proud. #grandmother #inspiration #graceful #beautiful #iconic,” the Kedarnath star concluded.

Tagore is a retired Indian actress who is largely known for her work. She is the recipient of two National Film Awards, a Filmfare Award, and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to Hindi cinema.