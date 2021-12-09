‘Wars don’t resolve issues’: PM Imran offers good offices to bridge gaps between China and US

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran expressed on Thursday that Pakistan wanted to play role in reducing distances between China and US, who are at odds on various issues.

Addressing the inaugural session of Islamabad Conclave 2021 in Islamabad, the premier stressed that the world nations should not polarize them on the pattern of Cold War.

The premier highlighted that the situation is going towards a new Cold War due to tension between the US and China.

Pakistan should try its best to stop the formation of such blocs, he said. He also offered his good offices to reduce tension between the two powers.

He said that the Cold War between the US and the then Soviet Union had caused a great loss to the world, adding that Pakistan did not want to involve in another one.

He said the major issues of the region, including Afghanistan and Kashmir, can only be resolved through dialogue as wars yield no results.

"امریکہ اور چین کے مابین سرد جنگ کے باعث بڑھتے فاصلوں کو سمیٹنے کی ضرورت ہے،"



وزیراعظم عمران خان،

"ایک پُرامن اور خوشحال جنوبی ایشیا" کے موضوع پر کانفرنس سے خطاب pic.twitter.com/vuYQDwNS3f — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 9, 2021

The prime minister urged the world leaders to play their role in averting the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan by releasing their frozen assets.

In the forthcoming OIC Foreign Minister's meeting, Pakistan will try to play its role for saving Afghan people against any humanitarian crisis, he said.

He recalled that Pakistan tried its best to restore normal ties with India since his party came into power in 2018 but BJP-led government in India always took every peace initiative as Islamabad’s weakness.

He regretted that the Hindutva led BJP regime could become a threat for its own country as the specific ideology has excluded its major population and exclusion can only create radicalism, state broadcaster reported.

He stressed that Pakistan wanted to strengthen regional connectivity in order to boost trade. He said in this regard we are trying to take maximum benefit from CPEC.

The prime minister said that climate change is another challenge for the whole world, adding that coordinated efforts required to tackle the issue.

He highlighted that Pakistan launched Ten-Billion Tree Tsunami program that is being appreciated at every world forum.