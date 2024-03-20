GCU teacher assaulted over harassment allegations

LAHORE – A female student of Government College (GC) University Lahore assaulted an assistant professor over alleged harassment.

A video of the altercation emerged where it can be seen that several other female students are also standing on one side while one student is throwing files at a person seated on a chair.

The university administration, while confirming the incident, stated through a spokesperson that the vice chancellor has ordered an investigation into the incident. A committee will soon complete the investigation and strict action will be taken in light of the report.

The spokesperson mentioned that the vice chancellor has taken immediate notice of the incident and has formed a committee for investigations, which will soon identify the culprits and take action against them based on merit.