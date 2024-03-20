Search

Immigration

China announces relaxation of visa rules for foreigners

Web Desk
07:38 PM | 20 Mar, 2024
BEIJING - The government of China has announced plans to make it easier for foreign workers to come to the country.

In this regard, the country's cabinet has issued a broad plan to attract foreign investment, with targeted measures including expanding market access in the high-tech and financial sectors, facilitating cross-border data flows and promoting international business travel.

The action plan has five sections with 24 measures, which include expanding investment access in high-tech and financial areas, increasing policy and tax support, promoting fair competition, fostering data and business personnel flows, and aligning domestic rules with high-level international trade rules. 

The action plan can be seen as a blueprint of Chinese ambitions to attract foreign investment and would provide more opportunities for foreign investors to enter and participate in the Chinese market through expanded access and reduce their operating costs.

As far as the foreign workers are concerned, the plan outlines that the country will also provide more convenience for foreign nationals to work and live in the country, facilitating their business travel.

In a major development, it has been announced that for foreign enterprise management personnel, technical personnel, and their accompanying spouses and minor children, the validity period of visa entry will be extended to two years. 

As part of the measures, China will also accelerate the resumption of international flights at key aviation hubs such as Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province.

The initiatives reflect Chinese plans to open up to the outside world and promote international exchanges for shared interests. It bears mentioning that China has already made its policies travel-friendly as it has inked visa-free agreements with multiple countries recently. The fresh move implies that the country also welcomes foreign workers who can add value to the industry.            

