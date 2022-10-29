Indian Sikh Yatrees reach Pakistan for centenary event of Saka Punjab Sahib
Indian Sikh Yatrees reach Pakistan for centenary event of Saka Punjab Sahib
LAHORE – A delegation of 288 Sikh Yatrees from India reached Pakistan through the Wahgah border to attend 100 years celebrations of Saka Punja Sahib.  

Additional Secretary Shrine Rana Shahid Saleem, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Amir Singh and others welcomed the guests at the border.

The Sikh Yatrees said that they are happy to visit the Pakistan. They also appreciated the Pakistani government for the warm welcome.

Rana Shahid said that foolproof security arrangements had been made for the Sikh pilgrims at the directions of Evacuee Trust Property Board Chairman Habibur Rehman.

