Elon Musk under fire for ‘Nazi Salute’ gesture at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony

WASHINGTON – Tesla Chief and X Boss Elon Musk continues to remain in headlines as he sparked new controversy after making gesture that shares uncanny resemblance with Nazi salute – a gesture that was used as a greeting during Hit*ler regime to praise German Dictator.

Speaking to Trump supporters at the Capital One Arena, Elon Musk, who is world richest person, hailed presidential election, calling it a “no ordinary victory” and an essential turning point in history.

In his interaction with crowd, the tech billionaire made hand gesture in which he thumped his chest and extended his arm upward, and it garnered unwanted attention.

Amid the backlash, Anti-Defamation League (ADL) weighed support for tech pioneer, stating that the gesture appeared to be an “awkward” move made out of enthusiasm rather than a deliberate Nazi salute.

Musk’s political views shifted to the right in recent times as he remained a vocal supporter of Donald Trump. Musk also hosted Alice Weidel, leader of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany party, on his social media platform X, following his endorsement of her party ahead of Germany’s national elections in February.