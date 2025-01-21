Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Elon Musk under fire for ‘Nazi Salute’ gesture at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony

Elon Musk Under Fire For Nazi Salute Gesture At Donald Trumps Inauguration Ceremony

WASHINGTON – Tesla Chief and X Boss Elon Musk continues to remain in headlines as he sparked new controversy after making gesture that shares uncanny resemblance with Nazi salute – a gesture that was used as a greeting during Hit*ler regime to praise German Dictator.

Speaking to Trump supporters at the Capital One Arena, Elon Musk, who is world richest person, hailed presidential election, calling it a “no ordinary victory” and an essential turning point in history.

In his interaction with crowd, the tech billionaire made hand gesture in which he thumped his chest and extended his arm upward, and it garnered unwanted attention.

Amid the backlash, Anti-Defamation League (ADL) weighed support for tech pioneer, stating that the gesture appeared to be an “awkward” move made out of enthusiasm rather than a deliberate Nazi salute.

Musk’s political views shifted to the right in recent times as he remained a vocal supporter of Donald Trump. Musk also hosted Alice Weidel, leader of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany party, on his social media platform X, following his endorsement of her party ahead of Germany’s national elections in February.

From building stronger Army to sending Astronauts to Mars: A look at Trump’s plan for second term

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 21 January 2025 Tuesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.5 280.2
EUR Euro 288 290.75
GBP UK Pound Sterling 342 345.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
AUD Australian Dollar 174.25 176
BHD Bahrain Dinar 739.1 747.1
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.6 197
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 37.97 38.37
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
INR Indian Rupee 3.13 3.22
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.29 61.89
NZD New Zealand $ 154.23 156.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.25 24.55
OMR Omani Riyal 723.4 731.9
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.9 76.6
SGD Singapore Dollar 204.5 206.5
SEK Swedish Krona 24.64 24.94
CHF Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
THB Thai Baht 7.86 8.01
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search