Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

From building stronger Army to sending Astronauts to Mars: A look at Trump’s plan for second term

From Building Stronger Army To Sending Astronauts To Mars A Look At Trumps Plan For Second Term

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump was sworn in as 47th President of United States and he signed several executive orders, including granting nearly 1,600 pardons related to January 2021, Capitol riot.

In his inaugural speech, the new President declared start of the golden age for US, as he outlined his plans for the second term. The policies include revitalizing the nation, tackling immigration, boosting energy production, and state reforms.

Key highlights from Trump’s Address

US army will be so strong we don’t have to use it

Donald Trump said the US military will be so strong that the government will no required to use it. He also pledged to reinstate service members dismissed over their refusal to comply with the COVID vaccine mandate.

Trump said he will end political correctness from military and strengthen armed forces for golden future.

Border Management

Donald Trump reiterated his stance on border management, as he pushed for quick action on illegal immigration, promising to declare national emergency at the southern border.

The American leader committed to stopping illegal entries, starting the deportation of criminal aliens, and reinstating Mexico policy. He also planned sending troops to the southern border and designate drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

Environment

In maiden address, Donald Trump vowed to declare national energy emergency, prioritizing increased oil drilling, and he vowed to dismantle the Green New Deal and revoke electric vehicle mandates, emphasizing energy independence as a central focus of his administration.

Trade Boost

POTUS promised to implement tariffs and taxes on other nations to benefit US workers as he named new agency “External Revenue Service,” which would oversee the collection of tariffs and other revenues.

Reforms and Social Policy

Trump mentioned major government restructuring, including creation of the Department of Government Efficiency. He also announced plans to sign an executive order aimed at ending government censorship. He declared that administration would recognize only two genders: male and female. He emphasized creating a merit-based, color-blind society that would prioritize individual achievement.

Foreign Policy

President mentioned that United States would work to prevent unnecessary wars and said that American hostages held in the Middle East would soon return home. He further proposed renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” and pledged to reclaim control of the Panama Canal from China.

Space Exploration

Donald Trump also pushed rhetroci of advancing future in space, promising to lead a new wave of exploration, including plans to send American astronauts to Mars.

Two genders policy

Trump signed executive orders to reverse key Biden-era policies on gender and diversity, and revoked directive on gender identity and sexual orientation discrimination, as well as one focused on racial equity.

He pushed for officially recognizing only two genders—male and female—and stating they cannot be changed.

 

Pakistan eyes stronger partnership with US under Trump’s new administration

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 21 January 2025 Tuesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.5 280.2
EUR Euro 288 290.75
GBP UK Pound Sterling 342 345.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
AUD Australian Dollar 174.25 176
BHD Bahrain Dinar 739.1 747.1
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.6 197
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 37.97 38.37
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
INR Indian Rupee 3.13 3.22
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.29 61.89
NZD New Zealand $ 154.23 156.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.25 24.55
OMR Omani Riyal 723.4 731.9
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.9 76.6
SGD Singapore Dollar 204.5 206.5
SEK Swedish Krona 24.64 24.94
CHF Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
THB Thai Baht 7.86 8.01
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search