WASHINGTON – Donald Trump was sworn in as 47th President of United States and he signed several executive orders, including granting nearly 1,600 pardons related to January 2021, Capitol riot.

In his inaugural speech, the new President declared start of the golden age for US, as he outlined his plans for the second term. The policies include revitalizing the nation, tackling immigration, boosting energy production, and state reforms.

Key highlights from Trump’s Address

US army will be so strong we don’t have to use it Donald Trump said the US military will be so strong that the government will no required to use it. He also pledged to reinstate service members dismissed over their refusal to comply with the COVID vaccine mandate.

Trump said he will end political correctness from military and strengthen armed forces for golden future.

Border Management

Donald Trump reiterated his stance on border management, as he pushed for quick action on illegal immigration, promising to declare national emergency at the southern border.

The American leader committed to stopping illegal entries, starting the deportation of criminal aliens, and reinstating Mexico policy. He also planned sending troops to the southern border and designate drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

Environment

In maiden address, Donald Trump vowed to declare national energy emergency, prioritizing increased oil drilling, and he vowed to dismantle the Green New Deal and revoke electric vehicle mandates, emphasizing energy independence as a central focus of his administration.

Trade Boost

POTUS promised to implement tariffs and taxes on other nations to benefit US workers as he named new agency “External Revenue Service,” which would oversee the collection of tariffs and other revenues.

Reforms and Social Policy

Trump mentioned major government restructuring, including creation of the Department of Government Efficiency. He also announced plans to sign an executive order aimed at ending government censorship. He declared that administration would recognize only two genders: male and female. He emphasized creating a merit-based, color-blind society that would prioritize individual achievement.

Foreign Policy

President mentioned that United States would work to prevent unnecessary wars and said that American hostages held in the Middle East would soon return home. He further proposed renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” and pledged to reclaim control of the Panama Canal from China.

Space Exploration

Donald Trump also pushed rhetroci of advancing future in space, promising to lead a new wave of exploration, including plans to send American astronauts to Mars.

Two genders policy

Trump signed executive orders to reverse key Biden-era policies on gender and diversity, and revoked directive on gender identity and sexual orientation discrimination, as well as one focused on racial equity.

He pushed for officially recognizing only two genders—male and female—and stating they cannot be changed.