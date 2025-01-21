Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan eyes stronger partnership with US under Trump’s new administration

Pakistan Eyes Stronger Partnership With Us Under Trumps New Administration

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top civil leaders hoped for a continued Islamabad-Washington partnership as Donald Trump returned to the White House for the second time.

President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitated Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the US.

PM Shehbaz Sharif remained optimistic for a continued and strengthened partnership between the two sides. In a statement, the premier said he is looking forward to working with President Donald Trump to enhance the enduring Pak-US relationship. He mentioned long ties of collaboration between the two sides, which aimed at achieving peace and prosperity in the region and beyond.

President Asif Ali Zardari also wished the best of luck to new US President, as he remained hopeful for a shift in the US’s global role, particularly in fostering unity and peace. The South Asian nation is looking for balanced and strong, ties US and other regional players.

Trump took the oath of office in a grand ceremony, with plans to sign several executive orders focusing on border security and immigration as his first actions.

Trump takes oath as 47th US president

