Trump takes oath as 47th US president

WASHINGTON – Newly elected US President Donald Trump has taken the oath of office as 47th President of America.

Chief Justice John Roberts of the US Supreme Court administered the oath to President Trump.

Before the ceremony, Trump met President Biden at the White House and attended a prayer service at a Washington church with his wife, Melania Trump.

Due to severe cold weather in Washington, DC, the inauguration ceremony was held indoors for the first time in 40 years.

Several Pakistani political figures and Pakistani Americans attended Trump’s inauguration. Foreign ministers from Japan, India, and Australia also participated, with China represented by its vice president.

Tech giants, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, were also present at the event.

Prior to the inauguration, a rally celebrating Trump’s victory was held at Capital One Arena.

President, PM greet Trump

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have congratulated Donald Trump on assuming office as the 47th President of the United States.

President Zardari expressed his best wishes for the new U.S. President, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet on X, stated, “I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the longstanding partnership between the U.S. and Pakistan.”

Prime Minister Sharif further added that for years, these two great nations have worked together for regional peace and prosperity for their people, and this cooperation will continue in the future.