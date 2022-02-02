Gold price rebounds to Rs125,000 per tola

10:18 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
Gold price rebounds to Rs125,000 per tola
KARACHI – Gold broke its losing streak by making a rebound on Wednesday as its price surged by Rs50 per tola to reach Rs125,000.

The price of 10 gram also increased byRs43 and it was traded at Rs107,167 today in the domestic market.

Meanwhile, the international gold price witnessed a decline of $6 per ounce to reach $1,803.

The silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams today.

