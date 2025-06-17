Pakistan begins diplomatic evacuation from Iran amid escalating tensions

In light of growing instability following the Iran-Israel conflict, Pakistan has begun evacuating families of its diplomats and recalling some non-essential staff from Iran, a senior Foreign Office official confirmed Tuesday.

The evacuation is being carried out as a precaution, the official said, clarifying that Pakistan’s Embassy in Tehran and consulates across Iran remain fully operational.

Israel initiated its air campaign over claims that Iran was nearing nuclear weapons capability. The strikes have reportedly killed top Iranian military leaders and nuclear scientists, with over 220 deaths in Iran. In retaliation, Iran launched more than 400 ballistic missiles and numerous drones into Israel, resulting in over 20 casualties.

Former US President Donald Trump stated that the conflict could be resolved swiftly if Iran accepted strict limits on its nuclear program. Iran, however, denies pursuing nuclear weapons and maintains its right to peaceful nuclear technology under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Israel, not a signatory of the NPT, is widely believed to possess nuclear weapons.

As violence continues, Pakistani authorities are facilitating the return of nationals from Iran. According to immigration officials, 714 Pakistanis, including traders, drivers, and students, have returned via buses through the Taftan border.

Among them were 154 students from Tehran, who were relocated to Pakistan House after completing immigration procedures. This marks the return of over 200 students in a single day.

Meanwhile, border points at Panjgur, Gwadar, and Kech have been sealed by the Balochistan government due to regional security threats. However, the Taftan crossing in Chagai remains open for limited travel and trade.

The Interior Ministry has also advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran, while air routes between the two countries remain suspended amid the escalating conflict.