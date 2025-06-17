Dg Ispr Highlights Role Of Students In National Defence

KARACHI – Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif, received a warm welcome from the administration and students during his visit to Jinnah University for Women in Karachi.

Addressing the students, Lt Gen Sharif gave an in-depth briefing on “Operation Bunyan-e-Marsoos,” emphasizing the strategic efforts and sacrifices made by Pakistan’s armed forces.

He praised the critical role played by the Pakistani people—especially students—in supporting the operation, stating that their resilience and unity shattered India’s long-held strategic assumptions.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering stance on Kashmir, calling it the nation’s “jugular vein” — a statement rooted in Pakistan’s historical and political narrative. He also addressed the situation in Balochistan, saying its people are bound to Pakistan through deep ties of religion, culture, and tradition. He asserted that a handful of Indian-backed terrorists could never damage these strong bonds.

The university administration and students paid tribute to the military’s success and sacrifices. They reiterated that the bond between the people and the armed forces remains strong and unbreakable. Students also expressed keen interest in holding more such sessions to deepen their understanding of national security and Pakistan’s defense efforts.

The session concluded with the slogan “Pakistan Zindabad” echoing through the auditorium, highlighting the unity and patriotism shared by the participants.