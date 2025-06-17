Imran Khan postpones protest movement for two weeks amid regional tensions

ISLAMABAD – Amid rising tensions in the region, PTI founder Imran Khan has decided to postpone his protest movement for two weeks, according to party leader Noreen Khanum.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail after meeting Khan, Noreen stated that the decision was made in view of the global situation. “We are now awaiting official statements from the Prime Minister, President, and Field Marshal regarding Pakistan’s stance,” she added.

Despite not meeting anyone for a week, Imran Khan was fully aware of the international developments. He emphasized that these global tensions will impact Pakistan and urged the nation to remain united during these times.

According to Noreen, Khan criticized the recent budget, calling it one made for the elite, saying the poor are suffering severely. “The salaried class is bearing the entire tax burden, and this will only worsen poverty in the country,” he said.

She further shared that 3.3 million educated Pakistanis have left the country in the past three years, each taking around $30,000 with them — highlighting a significant outflow of foreign exchange. She added that the KP budget will only be approved after consultation.

Khan has asked for a meeting with Ali Amin, Taimur Jhagra, Muzzammil Aslam, and Shibli Faraz before giving the green light for KP’s budget.

Meanwhile, Uzma Khan also spoke to the media, stating that the PTI founder has called on all Pakistanis to unite. “Ali Amin Gandapur has not distanced himself from the protest. Anyone protesting for Imran Khan globally has our support,” she said, adding that Khan laughed at the idea of withdrawing from the protest. “Everyone knows Imran Khan’s stance on Israel.”

She criticized top leaders like Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, and Maryam Nawaz for remaining silent during past Indo-Pak tensions. “Now we expect those who came to power with just 17 seats to speak up — it’s their responsibility,” she concluded, adding that Khan is deeply disturbed by the situation in Gaza.