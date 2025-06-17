Thailand approves 5-year tax exemption on crypto gains to boost attract global investment

In a strategic move to establish itself as a digital asset hub, Thailand has announced a five-year exemption on personal income tax for capital gains earned from cryptocurrency transactions conducted through platforms regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Deputy Finance Minister Chulaphan Amornvivat confirmed that the cabinet has approved these tax relief measures, which will be effective from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2030. The initiative is designed to attract foreign investors, support domestic entrepreneurs, and accelerate the growth of Thailand’s digital economy.

Amornvivat emphasized that this policy will not only enhance Thailand’s appeal to global crypto players but is also expected to boost medium-term revenue by at least 1 billion baht. The move follows earlier steps by Thai authorities, including a 2023 exemption on taxes for earnings from investment tokens to avoid double taxation.

Thailand is also preparing to align its financial systems with OECD standards for international information exchange, ensuring transparency in digital transactions.

Officials view this development as a major opportunity for local innovators and startups to expand their global presence in the rapidly evolving digital

A network error occurred. Please check your connection and try again. If this issue persists please contact us through our help center at help.openai.com.