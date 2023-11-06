Yango makes its debut in Karachi after making waves in Punjab

KARACHI - Yango, the renowned international tech company is proud to announce the entry of its ride-hailing service into the bustling city of Karachi. Following its successful foray into the Punjab region, Yango is all set to serve the populace of the ‘city of lights’ with its safe, dependable, and cost-effective ride-hailing services.
Operating across more than 20 countries worldwide, including the UAE, Norway, Finland, Bolivia, Peru, Morocco, and Algeria, Yango has been making significant strides in introducing its cutting-edge transportation solutions to the thriving Pakistani economy. The launch in Karachi comes on the heels of a successful introduction in Lahore, the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, and Faisalabad.
"Yango is thrilled to expand its ride-hailing services to Karachi, joining the high-spirited and dynamic landscape of this remarkable city. We are committed to providing safe, convenient, and reliable transportation options to the people of Pakistan. Our journey in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad has been incredible, and we look forward to becoming a trusted part of Karachi's daily commute. Together, we're on the road to a brighter, more connected future,” Faisal Iftikhar, Country Manager, Yango, said.
Yango places a paramount focus on ride safety, offering features like route sharing, rapid access to emergency contact numbers and the ability to report unsafe driving practices. Distinguishing itself from other services, Yango allows users to make multiple stops during a single ride and book multiple rides from the same mobile device.
Yango remains steadfast in its commitment to prioritising safe and budget-friendly rides for passengers from all walks of life while creating opportunities for high earnings for drivers. The service is dedicated to delivering enhanced benefits to partners, drivers, users, and society, steadfastly upholding affordability, reliability, and safety as core values.
Pakistani rupee again came under mounted selling pressure in wake of panic buying of the US dollar.
The currency market of crisis hit country saw panic buying of greenback for import payments.
In the open market, the US dollar was quoted at Rs282.45 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.45
|285.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.44
|759.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.2
|40.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.12
|923.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.8
|314.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market remained stable at Rs214,000 on Monday.
On the first working day of the week, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.
In the global market, the precious commodity witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Karachi
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Quetta
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Attock
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Multan
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
