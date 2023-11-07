Bashir Memon named PML-N Sindh president

KARACHI – The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announced in a statement on Tuesday that Bashir Memon, a former director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), has been named the party's new president of Sindh.

This important organisational shift has been undertaken by the Shehbaz Sharif-led party, which chose the former bureaucrat to hold the top provincial position. The current provincial leader, Shah Muhammad Shah, has been promoted to vice president of the party.

"In exercise of powers conferred to President, PML-N under article 13(b) of the Constitution of the party, President PML-N is pleased to nominate Mr Bashir Memon as Provincial President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Sindh with immediate effect," the party stated in a statement issued today.

Memon was appointed convenor of the party's Sindh greeting committee shortly after he joined, and his committee's mission was to greet PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif on October 21.

On September 29, this year, the former government employee—who served with the FIA from October 2018 to April 2020—joined the PML-N.