Former FIA chief Bashir Memon joins PML-N

ISLAMABAD – Former director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon has announced joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
Memon, who remained at odds with PTI, said chief organiser Maryam Nawaz formed a 12-member committee in Sindh to welcome Nawaz Sharif, and he joined the former ruling party as the convener of the committee.
Muhammad Zubair, Nihal Hashmi, and Khil Das Kohistani are also part of the committee which will arrange a welcome event for Mian Nawaz Sharif, the deposed prime minister who is slated to come in late October.
Memon served as FIA chief from October 2018 to April 2020 and later stepped down from the coveted post.
The former DG alleged Imran Khan-led PTI government to file cases against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif, and other PML-N members on fabricated charges. He also accused then federal ministers of interfering in FIA’s investigations and manipulating the evidence.
Memon alleged that he was pressured by Imran Khan, Farogh Naseem and Shahzad Akbar to initiate a case against Justice Isa. Memon also alleged that he was locked in a washroom on the orders of Imran Khan following a heated exchange.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 30, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.05
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.3
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|778.84
|786.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.24
|40.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,600 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 176,270. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
