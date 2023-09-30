Former FIA chief Bashir Memon joins PML-N

ISLAMABAD – Former director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon has announced joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Memon, who remained at odds with PTI, said chief organiser Maryam Nawaz formed a 12-member committee in Sindh to welcome Nawaz Sharif, and he joined the former ruling party as the convener of the committee.

Muhammad Zubair, Nihal Hashmi, and Khil Das Kohistani are also part of the committee which will arrange a welcome event for Mian Nawaz Sharif, the deposed prime minister who is slated to come in late October.

Memon served as FIA chief from October 2018 to April 2020 and later stepped down from the coveted post.

The former DG alleged Imran Khan-led PTI government to file cases against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif, and other PML-N members on fabricated charges. He also accused then federal ministers of interfering in FIA’s investigations and manipulating the evidence.

Memon alleged that he was pressured by Imran Khan, Farogh Naseem and Shahzad Akbar to initiate a case against Justice Isa. Memon also alleged that he was locked in a washroom on the orders of Imran Khan following a heated exchange.