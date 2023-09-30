Europe's top travel destination set to increase tourism tax

AMSTERDAM - One of Europe's most visited destinations, Amsterdam will be hiking its tourism tax next year to claim the top spot with the highest tourist taxes within the European Union.

The tourist tax is expected to be increased by 12.5 percent, consequently translating to the collection of €65 million in tourism tax revenue next year.

At one end, the hike would lead to revenue collection for the government while at the other end, it would keep the city less crowded and thereby clean and peaceful.

As per a research conducted by VisaGuide.World, Amsterdam has been named the top European capital destination for tourists in 2023, beating Rome, Paris, and London.

Amsterdam has always kept sustainability and the environment in focus while trying to attract tourists. A few months ago, the city's council banned cruise ships from the city center.

The proposal to ban cruises had been advocated by the Democrats 66 party, which oversees the city alongside the social democratic PvdA and the GroenLinks environmentalists.

In a statement issued by the Democrats 66 party, it was stated that the council claims cruise ship vessels are not conducive to the city's efforts to limit tourism and boost sustainability.

The ban ultimately means that the central cruise terminal on the River IJ near Amsterdam's main train station will close in an apparent discouragement for mass tourism in the city.

The council has been trying to 'cleanse' the city and has also banned cannabis smoking on the streets of the red-light district.

In March, the city started an online campaign and urged young British men considering holding their bachelor parties in Amsterdam to stay away.

As far as statistics are concerned, Amsterdam - known for its picturesque canals, historic buildings, and cultural attractions like the Anne Frank House and Rijksmuseum - attracts 20 million annual visitors most of whom land in the city for parties and other events

Mayor Femke Halsema had also complained last year that cruise tourists were let loose for a couple of hours, dined in at international chains, and had no time to visit a museum, consuming the city but doing little for it.

Amsterdam has set an ambitious sustainability target of becoming completely emission-free by 2030. What prompted concerns about cruise ships is a study conducted in 2021 which found out that a single big cruise ship produced the same pollution levels in a single day as 30,000 trucks.