Pakistan

Another Pakistani plane carrying aid for Gaza lands in Egypt

11:57 PM | 7 Nov, 2023
Pakistani special flight carrying aid for Gaza arrives in Egypt
Source: PID

ISLAMABAD – The second chartered aircraft carrying 89.6 tons of humanitarian and medical aid from the government and people of Pakistan for the people of Gaza arrived at El-Arish International Airport in Egypt on Tuesday.

The special flight was sent off from Islamabad by Pakistan's Interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan.

The relief assistance has been handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society for delivery to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Gaza.

Earlier, a special aircraft carrying 81 tons of humanitarian and medical aid from Pakistan landed at El-Arish International Airport in Egypt on October 19, 2023.

