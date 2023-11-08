  

Search

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan faces marginal fall amid negative global trend

Web Desk
08:29 AM | 8 Nov, 2023
Gold price in Pakistan faces marginal fall amid negative global trend

KARACHI – Gold saw a marginal decline on Wednesday in the domestic market in line with a plunge in international prices. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 8 November 2023

On Wednesday, the price of a single tola gold price is being traded at Rs214,000.

The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs183,477. In international market, the gold price declined by $15 to $1,968 per ounce. 

A day earlier, gold prices also saw a decline in the local market, the per tola gold price decreased by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200. The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642. 

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Karachi PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Islamabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Peshawar PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Quetta PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Sialkot PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Attock PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Gujranwala PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Jehlum PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Multan PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Bahawalpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Gujrat PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Nawabshah PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Chakwal PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Hyderabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Nowshehra PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Sargodha PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Faisalabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Mirpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Gold & Silver Rate

08:29 AM | 7 Nov, 2023

Gold prices move down in Pakistan in line with global trend; Check ...

08:21 AM | 6 Nov, 2023

Gold rates in Pakistan remain stable; check latest price here

08:28 AM | 5 Nov, 2023

Gold rates increase in Pakistan

08:30 AM | 4 Nov, 2023

Gold prices witness upward trend in Pakistan

08:31 AM | 3 Nov, 2023

Gold rates increase in Pakistan

08:26 AM | 2 Nov, 2023

Gold price in Pakistan increases despite negative trend in ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:43 AM | 8 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 8 November, 2023

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 8 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 8 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee continues to move downwards as dollar demand rises; Check latest forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of the rise in dollar demand for import payments.

The currency market of the crisis hit country witness a lot of buying of greenback for import payments. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 284.9 for buying and 287.65 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 306.5 for buying and 309 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 353  for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 76.3.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284.9 287.65
Euro EUR 306.5 309
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.25 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.3 77.1
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.7 763.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 38.65 39.05
Danish Krone DKK 40.86 41.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 918.19 927.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.46 60.06
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.3 168.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.76 26.06
Omani Riyal OMR 734.36 742.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.62 78.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.38 25.68
Swiss Franc CHF 316.1 318.6
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan faces marginal fall amid negative global trend

KARACHI – Gold saw a marginal decline on Wednesday in the domestic market in line with a plunge in international prices. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 8 November 2023

On Wednesday, the price of a single tola gold price is being traded at Rs214,000.

The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs183,477. In international market, the gold price declined by $15 to $1,968 per ounce. 

A day earlier, gold prices also saw a decline in the local market, the per tola gold price decreased by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200. The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642. 

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Karachi PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Islamabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Peshawar PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Quetta PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Sialkot PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Attock PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Gujranwala PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Jehlum PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Multan PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Bahawalpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Gujrat PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Nawabshah PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Chakwal PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Hyderabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Nowshehra PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Sargodha PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Faisalabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Mirpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: