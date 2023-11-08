Gold price in Pakistan faces marginal fall amid negative global trend

KARACHI – Gold saw a marginal decline on Wednesday in the domestic market in line with a plunge in international prices.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 8 November 2023

On Wednesday, the price of a single tola gold price is being traded at Rs214,000.

The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs183,477. In international market, the gold price declined by $15 to $1,968 per ounce.

A day earlier, gold prices also saw a decline in the local market, the per tola gold price decreased by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200. The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan