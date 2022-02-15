Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 February 2022
07:42 AM | 15 Feb, 2022
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 121,600 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 104,300 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 95,610 nd a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.111,465.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 121,600
|PKR 1,540
|Karachi
|PKR 121,600
|PKR 1,540
|Islamabad
|PKR 121,600
|PKR 1,540
|Peshawar
|PKR 121,600
|PKR 1,540
|Quetta
|PKR 121,600
|PKR 1,540
|Sialkot
|PKR 121,600
|PKR 1,540
|Attock
|PKR 121,600
|PKR 1,540
|Gujranwala
|PKR 121,600
|PKR 1,540
|Jehlum
|PKR 121,600
|PKR 1,540
|Multan
|PKR 121,600
|PKR 1,540
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 121,600
|PKR 1,540
|Gujrat
|PKR 121,600
|PKR 1,540
|Nawabshah
|PKR 121,600
|PKR 1,540
|Chakwal
|PKR 121,600
|PKR 1,540
|Hyderabad
|PKR 121,600
|PKR 1,540
|Nowshehra
|PKR 121,600
|PKR 1,540
|Sargodha
|PKR 121,600
|PKR 1,540
|Faisalabad
|PKR 121,600
|PKR 1,540
|Mirpur
|PKR 121,600
|PKR 1,540
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 February 202207:42 AM | 15 Feb, 2022
- Saudi authorities warn WhatsApp users against sending red heart emojis11:50 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- PSL7: Karachi Kings out of title race as Islamabad United win ...11:35 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- Zahir Jaffer submits new evidence in court to prove innocence in Noor ...11:00 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- Five IB officials suspended for brutal assault on Iqrarul Hassan and ...10:30 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir celebrate Valentine's Day in style
04:25 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- Ahad Raza Mir, Dananeer Mobeen and Shahveer Jafry spotted at a dinner05:55 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- Shahid Afridi and Arwa leave fans touched with latest adorable video04:45 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- Shuja Haider lashes out at Indian music director for plagiarising his ...04:00 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022