Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 15 July 2021
08:44 AM | 15 Jul, 2021
Share
A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 109,200 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 93,620 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 85,820 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 100,100
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Karachi
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Quetta
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Attock
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Multan
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
- BISE Lahore announces date for matric exams 202111:15 AM | 15 Jul, 2021
- Tajik defence minister, CJCSC Gen. Nadeem Raza, discuss bilateral ...10:45 AM | 15 Jul, 2021
- PM Imran condoles death of former President Mamnoon Hussain10:20 AM | 15 Jul, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:41 AM | 15 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan records highest single-day spike in Covid cases since May ...09:15 AM | 15 Jul, 2021
Watch first teaser of Mahira Khan’s upcoming drama
08:13 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
- South Korean boyband member sets world record for Instagram followers08:41 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
- Twitter lashes out at Abdul Razzak over sexist remarks directed at ...05:18 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
- Aiman Khan addresses the plagiarism allegations04:27 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021