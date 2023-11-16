SAvAUS: Rain halts semi-final match between South Africa and Australia

Rain has disrupted World Cup semi-final clash between South Africa and Australia at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday.

South Africa were four down for 44 in 14 overs before the rain stopped the game. Earlier Proteas won the toss and decided to bat first.

Kangaroos and Proteas are in a rich vein of form ahead of Thursday’s clash and will look to seal the final spot in the leading ICC event.

Cummins-led squad and Bavuma-led side are known rivals, with a history of noted clashes in World Cup editions. Today’s game awaits in Kolkata, and fans are already excited as both sides are evenly matched teams of the highest quality.

S. Africa and Australia lost twice during the CWC23 group stage, with the former falling to Men in Blue and Australia losing to Proteas as well as Rohit Sharma led India.

Dynamics have been changed now as Australia coming to the semi-final with new approach and confidence. Glenn Maxwell, who created history against Afghanistan, and ones like Adam Zampa make Australia a strong competitor.

African side is also planning a strong match but is worried about the legacy of five-time champions Australia while Proteas never progressed beyond the semifinals of the tournament.

South Africa and Australia have vast experience of facing each other in the World Cup and have won three matches apiece.

Australia vs South Africa Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.