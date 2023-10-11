India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match Live Streaming details

India after opening their World Cup campaign on positive note will lock horns with Afghanistan in their second World Cup match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game will start at 1:30 pm.
Afghanistan lost to Bangladesh by six wickets in their opening game of the flagship ICC event.
The two teams last met during the 2019 World Cup in England where India defeated Afghanistan by 11 runs in Southampton. While the Afghans are yet to register a win over India in their last three matches, it managed a thrilling tie in the 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai.
Men in Blue will be without the dengue-affected Shubman Gill, who is recuperating in Chennai.
India defeated Australia in their last match. Kohli-Rahul stitch up India's highest fourth-wicket partnership at the ODI World Cup. The pair broke the record previously held by Navjot Sidhu and Vinod Kambli. On the other hand, Afghanistan suffered a defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in their opening match of the World Cup.
India vs Afghanistan match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha and ARY ZAP.
The match is being telecasted live on the PTV Sports and A-Sports.
|Platforms
|Android
|iOS
|Web
|tapmad TV
|Link
|Link
|Link
|ARY Zap
|Link
|Link
|Link
|Tamasha
|Link
|Link
|Link
|Daraz
|Link
|Link
|Link
The match is being live-streamed at Disney+Hotstar. The warm-up match will also be telecasted live on the Start Sports TV channels in India.
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.