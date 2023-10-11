Celebrities laud Rizwan-Abdullah’s heroics as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in record World Cup run chase

Men in Green pulled off Cricket World Cup-record run chase to thump Sri Lanka, advancing their winning momentum with back-to-back victories in Cricket World Cup 2023.

The Tuesday game was no less than a miracle due to Pakistan’s precarious bowling but wicket keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan, and Abdullah Shafique starred with the bat for Green Shirt.

Rizwan slammed an unbeaten 131, while Abdullah Shafique scored 113 as Pakistan opened tournament with back-to-back wins, and the win also brought much applause from fans and even celebrities.

Soon after the victory, several celebrities including Humayun Saeed, Farhan Saeed, Asim Azhar shared congratulatory posts, lauding power packed performances of Mohammad Rizwan, and Abdullah Shafique.