Panic as another strong earthquake shakes Afghanistan

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Afghanistan on Wednesday, days after devastating tremors that killed nearly 2,500 people.

Local media reported that the latest earthquake hit the same region of Afghanistan around 5:10 local time (00:40 GMT). The area is Herat, the capital of Herat province, where officials said there had been massive losses in districts near areas.

Initial information coming from officials confirmed scores of injuries while a landslide has blocked the main Herat-Torghundi highway.

Pakistan's neighboring country has particularly high seismic activity, especially in the Hindu Kush region, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

It comes a week after Frank Hoogerbeets, a Dutch scientist and seismologist predicted the possibility of a significant earthquake occurring in Pakistan-Afghanistan.

More to follow...