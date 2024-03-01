Public holiday announced in Lahore on March 2

LAHORE – The district government has announced a local holiday on Saturday (March 2) on the eve of the annual Urs of Hazrat Madhu Lal Hussain.

The annual Urs, which is also called Mela Charaghan, of Sufi poet Madhu Lal Hussain is going to start from tomorrow in Punjab capital. The three-day celebration will be inaugurated with Chadarposhi at the shrine.

Madhu Lal who is famous for his Kafis, a form of poetry, died near Ravi River in 1591 and is buried in Baghbanpura, Lahore.

His affection for a Hindu Brahman boy, Madhu, is historic and both are considered to be one with the name, Madhu Lal Hussain.

Madhu is buried alongside Lal Hussain in his shrine. Madhu Lal’s famous Allao of fire is the central attraction for devotees and followers.

Ahead of the Urs, security has been beefed up in Lahore in order avoid any untoward incident.