Public holiday announced in Lahore on March 2

LAHORE – The district government has announced a local holiday on Saturday (March 2) on the eve of the annual Urs of Hazrat Madhu Lal Hussain.
The annual Urs, which is also called Mela Charaghan, of Sufi poet Madhu Lal Hussain is going to start from tomorrow in Punjab capital. The three-day celebration will be inaugurated with Chadarposhi at the shrine.
Madhu Lal who is famous for his Kafis, a form of poetry, died near Ravi River in 1591 and is buried in Baghbanpura, Lahore.
His affection for a Hindu Brahman boy, Madhu, is historic and both are considered to be one with the name, Madhu Lal Hussain.
Madhu is buried alongside Lal Hussain in his shrine. Madhu Lal’s famous Allao of fire is the central attraction for devotees and followers.
Ahead of the Urs, security has been beefed up in Lahore in order avoid any untoward incident.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 1, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.32 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.32
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.15
|76.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.11
|751.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.32
|916.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.43
|174.43
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.76
|320.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
