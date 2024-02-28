Search

ad
Pakistan

Public holiday announced in Sindh city on Feb 29

05:53 PM | 28 Feb, 2024
Public holiday announced in Sindh city on Feb 29
Source: File Photo

JAMSHORO – The district administration has declared a public holiday in Jamshoro on February 29 (Thursday) on the account of Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

The three-day annual Urs celebrations are set to begin on February 29. It will feature a range of activities, including a literary conference, traditional Sindhi wrestling known as Malakhro, and Dhamal 

The Jamshoro district administration has set up facilitation camps at the shrine to facilitate the devotees visiting toe attend the Urs celebrations. 

The Urs is celebrated from Shuaban 18 to 20 every year at Sehwan Sharif.

Lal Shahbaz Qalandar's Urs was one of the largest religious gatherings in which huge number of people came from Sindh, Punjab and other parts of Pakistan to pay homage to sufi saint annually.

Gold worth over Rs12 million stolen from Lal Shahbaz Qalandar 

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

06:38 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

BISE Lahore Matric date sheet 2024

05:53 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Public holiday announced in Sindh city on Feb 29

05:37 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Ameer Balaj murder case: CIA nabs close friend Ahsan Shah

04:33 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Leaked audio reveals Sindh governor's fears about alliance with ...

04:26 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

COAS Asim Munir lauds ASP Shehrbano for saving woman from mob

03:14 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Pakistan’s caretaker PM appears before IHC in Baloch students case

Pakistan

09:57 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

Woman police officer saves blasphemy suspect from violent mob in ...

09:29 AM | 26 Feb, 2024

Pakistani stage actor Tahir Anjum injured in attempt on life 

09:03 AM | 26 Feb, 2024

Maryam Nawaz makes history as first woman chief minister

12:21 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Another PIA flight attendant slips away in Canada

05:48 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Punjab CM Maryam announces major relief for those using up to 300 ...

08:29 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

President Alvi 'refuses' to convene NA session until ECP allocates ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:38 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

BISE Lahore Matric date sheet 2024

Gold & Silver

04:57 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Gold price plunges by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 28 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains momentum against US dollar in the open market on February 28, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar moves up and currently hovers at 282 for buying and 282.25 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303.1 for buying and 306.1 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.6 for buying, and 355.1 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282 282.25
Euro EUR 303.1 306.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.6 355.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181.1 183.1
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.91 750.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.1 209.1
China Yuan CNY 38.87 39.27
Danish Krone DKK 40.61 41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.46 914.46
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.5 59.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.05 175.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 725.54 733.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.15 209.15
Swedish Korona SEK 27.04 27.34
Swiss Franc CHF 317 319.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

08:24 AM | 28 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 28th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: