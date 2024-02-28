Public holiday announced in Sindh city on Feb 29

JAMSHORO – The district administration has declared a public holiday in Jamshoro on February 29 (Thursday) on the account of Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

The three-day annual Urs celebrations are set to begin on February 29. It will feature a range of activities, including a literary conference, traditional Sindhi wrestling known as Malakhro, and Dhamal

The Jamshoro district administration has set up facilitation camps at the shrine to facilitate the devotees visiting toe attend the Urs celebrations.

The Urs is celebrated from Shuaban 18 to 20 every year at Sehwan Sharif.

Lal Shahbaz Qalandar's Urs was one of the largest religious gatherings in which huge number of people came from Sindh, Punjab and other parts of Pakistan to pay homage to sufi saint annually.