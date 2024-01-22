ECP issues final list of contesting election candidates; Check out who's running from Punjab

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan has shared the list of candidates running for various national and provincial assembly seats, two weeks before the slated polls.

All eyes were on the final candidate list which was earlier delayed due to legal cases regarding the allocation of electoral symbols.

The list shared by the electoral watchdog shows former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif facing off against PTI's Dr. Yasmin Rashid in Lahore's NA-130 constituency while former president Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto are contesting in different constituencies.