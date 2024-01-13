PTI announces elections candidates from Lahore; Check complete list here

LAHORE – Embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday announced its candidates for various National Assembly seats from Lahore, and other cities ahead of the upcoming elections.
The party, while facing a massive crackdown, carefully picked individuals to represent them in different constituencies.
Imran Khan's party ruled out any seat adjustment plan as per the initial announcement of names. PTI announced candidates on 233 National Assembly constituencies out of 266 general seats.
In the provincial capital Lahore, the former ruling party picked Aliya Hamza, Wasim Qadir, Latif Khosa, and Afzal Azim across various constituencies.
Other candidates include Karamat Khokhar and Zaheer Abbas who will contest polls from NA-126 and NA-127 respectively, while senior politician Mian Azhar will participate from NA-129.
PTI's 'iron lady' Dr Yasmin Rashid gets ticket for NA-130, where she will lock horns with PML-N chief Mian Nawaz Sharif.
PTI is yet to announce its candidates from NA-117, NA-119, NA-120, and NA-125
PTI new Chairman Gohar Khan will contest from NA-10, Buner, Sher Afzal Marwat has been picked from NA-41 Lakki Marwat and Ayaz Amir secured a ticket for NA-58 Chakwal.
From NA-4 Swat, Murad Saeed is PTI's runner and former minister Omar Ayub Khan will contest for NA-18 (Haripur).
Asad Qaiser from NA-19 (Swabi), Ali Muhammad Khan for NA-23 (Mardan-III), Shahryar Afridi for NA-35 (Kohat) and Ali Amin Gandapur for NA-44 (DI Khan-I).
LAHORE – Pakistani currency managed to further recoup losses against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies in open bank market.
On Saturday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.26
|756.26
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.45
|39.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.15
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.97
|923.97
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.83
|738.83
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.79
|331.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw a marginal increase on Saturday amid a positive trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs216,500 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,615.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,400, 21 karat rate at Rs193,200 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,600.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Karachi
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Quetta
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Attock
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Multan
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.