PTI announces elections candidates from Lahore; Check complete list here

LAHORE – Embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday announced its candidates for various National Assembly seats from Lahore, and other cities ahead of the upcoming elections.

The party, while facing a massive crackdown, carefully picked individuals to represent them in different constituencies.

Imran Khan's party ruled out any seat adjustment plan as per the initial announcement of names. PTI announced candidates on 233 National Assembly constituencies out of 266 general seats.

PTI Lahore Election Candidates

In the provincial capital Lahore, the former ruling party picked Aliya Hamza, Wasim Qadir, Latif Khosa, and Afzal Azim across various constituencies.

Other candidates include Karamat Khokhar and Zaheer Abbas who will contest polls from NA-126 and NA-127 respectively, while senior politician Mian Azhar will participate from NA-129.

PTI's 'iron lady' Dr Yasmin Rashid gets ticket for NA-130, where she will lock horns with PML-N chief Mian Nawaz Sharif.

PTI is yet to announce its candidates from NA-117, NA-119, NA-120, and NA-125

PTI Election Candidates

PTI new Chairman Gohar Khan will contest from NA-10, Buner, Sher Afzal Marwat has been picked from NA-41 Lakki Marwat and Ayaz Amir secured a ticket for NA-58 Chakwal.

From NA-4 Swat, Murad Saeed is PTI's runner and former minister Omar Ayub Khan will contest for NA-18 (Haripur).

Asad Qaiser from NA-19 (Swabi), Ali Muhammad Khan for NA-23 (Mardan-III), Shahryar Afridi for NA-35 (Kohat) and Ali Amin Gandapur for NA-44 (DI Khan-I).