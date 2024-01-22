Aamir khan making a comeback with 'Champions'

With RS Prasanna's Champions, Aamir Khan is expected to make a return to Bollywood, and he will reportedly be shooting in Delhi from February.
Aamir Khan is reportedly scheduled to spend more than 30 days in Delhi for the shooting of Champions, his upcoming project. Although the exact locations for the shoot are still being decided upon, it is certain that they will be dispersed around the city.
Aamir Khan will play a mentor in the movie Champions.
Aamir Khan moved to Chennai last year to take care of his sick mother.
Ira, the daughter of Aamir Khan, recently tied the knot in Mumbai. She had lavish weddings in Udaipur and an extravagant reception in Mumbai.
Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Hema Malini, Rekha, Saira Banu, and others were present at the event.
In addition to Champions, Aamir Khan is getting ready for the movie Sitaare Zameen Par, which he is both producing and acting in. Regarding the movie he said that, whereas Taare Zameen Par made spectators cry Sitaare Zameen Par will make them laugh.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Jan 22, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
