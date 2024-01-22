Search

Lifestyle

Aamir khan making a comeback with 'Champions'

Web Desk
01:31 PM | 22 Jan, 2024
Aamir khan making a comeback with 'Champions'
Source: Instagram

With RS Prasanna's Champions, Aamir Khan is expected to make a return to Bollywood, and he will reportedly be shooting in Delhi from February. 

Aamir Khan is reportedly scheduled to spend more than 30 days in Delhi for the shooting of Champions, his upcoming project. Although the exact locations for the shoot are still being decided upon, it is certain that they will be dispersed around the city. 

Aamir Khan will play a mentor in the movie Champions.

Aamir Khan moved to Chennai last year to take care of his sick mother. 

Ira, the daughter of Aamir Khan, recently tied the knot in Mumbai. She had lavish weddings in Udaipur and an extravagant reception in Mumbai. 

Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Hema Malini, Rekha, Saira Banu, and others were present at the event.

In addition to Champions, Aamir Khan is getting ready for the movie Sitaare Zameen Par, which he is both producing and acting in. Regarding the movie he said that, whereas Taare Zameen Par made spectators cry Sitaare Zameen Par will make them laugh.

WATCH — Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's heartwarming dance celebrations at Ira-Nupur's Udaipur wedding

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

03:45 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Ayeza Khan celebrates 33rd birthday in style

07:45 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's heartwarming dance ...

05:39 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

From rumored romance to reality: Hania Aamir and Haider Mustehsan's ...

10:12 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

IN PICTURES: Arisha Razi Khan shares candid moments from her Dholki ...

08:45 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Shah's latest public appearance ...

07:52 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

TikTok sensations Hafsa Khan and Shaheer Khan tie the knot

Lifestyle

11:17 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Cricketer Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed announce their marriage

02:58 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Team Sania Mirza and family issue official statement post Shoaib-Sana ...

06:07 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza’s father breaks silence on Shoaib-Sana's marriage

11:26 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza's post just before ex-husband Shoaib Malik's marriage ...

11:40 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed marriage: Here's how Pakistanis reacted ...

05:54 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

What led to divorce between Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik?

Advertisement

Latest

02:52 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan's second AI-generated message from jail goes viral

Gold & Silver Rate

06:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 22 Jan 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Jan 22, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.22 752.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 726.88 734.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.02
Swiss Franc CHF 322.17 324.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:23 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 22nd January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: