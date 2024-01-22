Aamir khan making a comeback with 'Champions'

With RS Prasanna's Champions, Aamir Khan is expected to make a return to Bollywood, and he will reportedly be shooting in Delhi from February.

Aamir Khan is reportedly scheduled to spend more than 30 days in Delhi for the shooting of Champions, his upcoming project. Although the exact locations for the shoot are still being decided upon, it is certain that they will be dispersed around the city.

Aamir Khan will play a mentor in the movie Champions.

Aamir Khan moved to Chennai last year to take care of his sick mother.

Ira, the daughter of Aamir Khan, recently tied the knot in Mumbai. She had lavish weddings in Udaipur and an extravagant reception in Mumbai.

Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Hema Malini, Rekha, Saira Banu, and others were present at the event.

In addition to Champions, Aamir Khan is getting ready for the movie Sitaare Zameen Par, which he is both producing and acting in. Regarding the movie he said that, whereas Taare Zameen Par made spectators cry Sitaare Zameen Par will make them laugh.