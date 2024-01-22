Corps Commander Peshawar leads rescue operation after fire engulfs shopping centre

PESHAWAR – A huge fire broke out in a shopping center located in Peshawar’s Saddar, reported by rescue officials.
Approximately 26 vehicles, including water browsers, and a team of 130 firefighters are currently at the scene to manage and contain the fire. Rescue officials noted that extinguishing the fire would take some time.
The Time Centre Plaza, a two-story building housing around 200 shops, including those selling mobile phones, UPS, and other electronics, was engulfed by the fire, resulting in significant financial losses. Nearby houses were evacuated as a precautionary measure.
Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported. Rescue teams from various districts, including Khyber, Nowshera, Mardan, and Charsadda, were mobilized to assist in the firefighting efforts. The operation is being overseen by Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hasan Azhar Hayat.
The rescue team indicated that the fire has led to the destruction of hundreds of shops.
According to the director general of Rescue 1122, approximately 70% of the fire is now under control. He mentioned that firefighters are actively working to completely subdue the fire, noting that the intensity has decreased.
The presence of batteries inside the plaza continues to pose challenges, causing intermittent flare-ups.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Jan 22, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
