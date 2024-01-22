Corps Commander Peshawar leads rescue operation after fire engulfs shopping centre

PESHAWAR – A huge fire broke out in a shopping center located in Peshawar’s Saddar, reported by rescue officials.

Approximately 26 vehicles, including water browsers, and a team of 130 firefighters are currently at the scene to manage and contain the fire. Rescue officials noted that extinguishing the fire would take some time.

The Time Centre Plaza, a two-story building housing around 200 shops, including those selling mobile phones, UPS, and other electronics, was engulfed by the fire, resulting in significant financial losses. Nearby houses were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported. Rescue teams from various districts, including Khyber, Nowshera, Mardan, and Charsadda, were mobilized to assist in the firefighting efforts. The operation is being overseen by Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hasan Azhar Hayat.

The rescue team indicated that the fire has led to the destruction of hundreds of shops.

According to the director general of Rescue 1122, approximately 70% of the fire is now under control. He mentioned that firefighters are actively working to completely subdue the fire, noting that the intensity has decreased.

The presence of batteries inside the plaza continues to pose challenges, causing intermittent flare-ups.