Search

Pakistan

Corps Commander Peshawar leads rescue operation after fire engulfs shopping centre

Web Desk
02:17 PM | 22 Jan, 2024
Corps Commander Peshawar leads rescue operation after fire engulfs shopping centre

PESHAWAR – A huge fire broke out in a shopping center located in Peshawar’s Saddar, reported by rescue officials.

Approximately 26 vehicles, including water browsers, and a team of 130 firefighters are currently at the scene to manage and contain the fire. Rescue officials noted that extinguishing the fire would take some time.

The Time Centre Plaza, a two-story building housing around 200 shops, including those selling mobile phones, UPS, and other electronics, was engulfed by the fire, resulting in significant financial losses. Nearby houses were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported. Rescue teams from various districts, including Khyber, Nowshera, Mardan, and Charsadda, were mobilized to assist in the firefighting efforts. The operation is being overseen by Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hasan Azhar Hayat.

The rescue team indicated that the fire has led to the destruction of hundreds of shops. 

According to the director general of Rescue 1122, approximately 70% of the fire is now under control. He mentioned that firefighters are actively working to completely subdue the fire, noting that the intensity has decreased. 

The presence of batteries inside the plaza continues to pose challenges, causing intermittent flare-ups.

Massive fire erupts at Peshawar’s Saddar shopping mall

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:03 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Massive fire erupts at Peshawar’s Saddar shopping mall

10:14 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Peshawar kabab restaurant rocked with blast

10:22 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Pakistan to restore diplomatic ties with Iran after tit-for-tat ...

09:42 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Pakistan, Iran agree to de-escalate tension after tit-for-tat strikes

10:10 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

Biden says Iran not well-liked in region after Pakistan airstrikes

09:52 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Nawaz Sharif addresses first election rally in Hafizabad after months ...

Pakistan

10:36 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Lahore Weather Update: Punjab shivers as cold wave tightens grip; fog ...

07:31 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Schools in Punjab to resume regular timings from Feb 1

03:32 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Karachi weather update: Scattered drizzling expected today

12:03 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Fear grips Islamabad as man found hanging dead from I-9 bridge

11:20 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Three universities closed in Islamabad over security threats

11:40 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed marriage: Here's how Pakistanis reacted ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:59 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Modi opens Ayodha Ram temple where once stood the historic Babri Mosque

Gold & Silver Rate

06:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 22 Jan 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Jan 22, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.22 752.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 726.88 734.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.02
Swiss Franc CHF 322.17 324.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:23 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 22nd January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: