Search

PakistanTop News

Massive fire erupts at Peshawar’s Saddar shopping mall

Dozens of shops gutted in market fire

Web Desk
09:03 AM | 22 Jan, 2024
Peshawar plaza fire
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR – A massive inferno erupted in a shopping mall located in the Saddar area on Monday.

The firefighters of Rescue are busy extinguishing the fire after six hours, initial reports said.

Peshawar's Time Center Plaza caught fire in the wee hours on Monday and the inferno spread to the other floors. The plaza is home to mobile phones, electronics, garments, and other shops. It attracts hundreds of customers every day.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown, but rescue officials hinted at a short circuit or a gas leak.

Meanwhile, the district administration directed an inquiry into the incident and assured the affected parties that they would be provided relief and assistance.

Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. General Hassan Azhar Hayat is supervising the rescue efforts. 

More to follow... 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:14 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Peshawar kabab restaurant rocked with blast

06:12 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Peshawar Weather Update: KP's capital shivers under the grip of cold ...

10:02 AM | 12 Jan, 2024

General elections 2024: PTI unveils list of candidates for Peshawar ...

01:28 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Peshawar Weather Update: Chill sets in KP as capital braces for ...

01:50 PM | 9 Jan, 2024

PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat allowed to contest elections from NA-32 ...

08:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North ...

Most viewed

10:36 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Lahore Weather Update: Punjab shivers as cold wave tightens grip; fog ...

07:31 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Schools in Punjab to resume regular timings from Feb 1

11:17 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Cricketer Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed announce their marriage

03:32 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Karachi weather update: Scattered drizzling expected today

11:40 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed marriage: Here's how Pakistanis reacted ...

05:34 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Excise dept launches virtual registration card for vehicles in Punjab

Advertisement

Latest

10:27 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Winter chill sets in as Karachi receives early morning rain

Gold & Silver Rate

06:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 22 Jan 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Jan 22, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.22 752.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 726.88 734.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.02
Swiss Franc CHF 322.17 324.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:23 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 22nd January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: