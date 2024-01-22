Massive fire erupts at Peshawar’s Saddar shopping mall

PESHAWAR – A massive inferno erupted in a shopping mall located in the Saddar area on Monday.

The firefighters of Rescue are busy extinguishing the fire after six hours, initial reports said.

Peshawar's Time Center Plaza caught fire in the wee hours on Monday and the inferno spread to the other floors. The plaza is home to mobile phones, electronics, garments, and other shops. It attracts hundreds of customers every day.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown, but rescue officials hinted at a short circuit or a gas leak.

Meanwhile, the district administration directed an inquiry into the incident and assured the affected parties that they would be provided relief and assistance.

Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. General Hassan Azhar Hayat is supervising the rescue efforts.

More to follow...