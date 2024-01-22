Massive fire erupts at Peshawar’s Saddar shopping mall

Dozens of shops gutted in market fire
PESHAWAR – A massive inferno erupted in a shopping mall located in the Saddar area on Monday.
The firefighters of Rescue are busy extinguishing the fire after six hours, initial reports said.
Peshawar's Time Center Plaza caught fire in the wee hours on Monday and the inferno spread to the other floors. The plaza is home to mobile phones, electronics, garments, and other shops. It attracts hundreds of customers every day.
The cause of the blaze remains unknown, but rescue officials hinted at a short circuit or a gas leak.
Meanwhile, the district administration directed an inquiry into the incident and assured the affected parties that they would be provided relief and assistance.
Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. General Hassan Azhar Hayat is supervising the rescue efforts.
More to follow...
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Jan 22, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
