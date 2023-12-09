Rizwana torture case: LHC registrar orders inquiry into charges against civil judge Asim Hafeez

The Lahore High Court (LHC) registrar on Sunday directed the Rawalpindi sessions judge to hold an inquiry into the charges against civil judge Asim Hafeez in the Rizwana torture case.

Keeping in view the LHC registrar’s orders, the Rawalpindi sessions judge has summoned the record of the allegations against Asim Hafeez in the Rizwana torture case.

On the other hand, a team investigating the Rizwana torture case has failed to investigate civil judge Asif Hafeez even five months after registration of a criminal case against his wife. The reason for this is that the team has not got the permission to investigate civil judge Asim Hafeez in the case.

The LHC registrar has not given the team permission to investigate civil judge Asim Hafeez so far even after receiving three letters from the team.

Rizwana, the minor housemaid who was allegedly tortured by judge Asim Hafeez's wife and remained hospitalised for months, got admission to a school this week.

Rizwana is currently living at a shelter house of the Punjab Child Protection Bureau and she has started a new chapter of her life as she has got admission to a school.

A few months ago, Rizwana was brought to the District Headquarters Hospital in Sargodha in critical condition reportedly with wounds on her face, head and body that were said to have been caused by a “blunt weapon”. The girl also bore burn marks on her body.

She was later shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Lahore General Hospital, with doctors fearing for the teen’s life.