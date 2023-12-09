Search

Pakistan

Rizwana torture case: LHC registrar orders inquiry into charges against civil judge Asim Hafeez

Web Desk
10:13 PM | 9 Dec, 2023
Rizwana torture case
Source: File photo

The Lahore High Court (LHC) registrar on Sunday directed the Rawalpindi sessions judge to hold an inquiry into the charges against civil judge Asim Hafeez in the Rizwana torture case. 

Keeping in view the LHC registrar’s orders, the Rawalpindi sessions judge has summoned the record of the allegations against Asim Hafeez in the Rizwana torture case. 

On the other hand, a team investigating the Rizwana torture case has failed to investigate civil judge Asif Hafeez even five months after registration of a criminal case against his wife. The reason for this is that the team has not got the permission to investigate civil judge Asim Hafeez in the case. 

The LHC registrar has not given the team permission to investigate civil judge Asim Hafeez so far even after receiving three letters from the team. 

Rizwana, the minor housemaid who was allegedly tortured by judge Asim Hafeez's wife and remained hospitalised for months, got admission to a school this week.

Rizwana is currently living at a shelter house of the Punjab Child Protection Bureau and she has started a new chapter of her life as she has got admission to a school.

A few months ago, Rizwana was brought to the District Headquarters Hospital in Sargodha in critical condition reportedly with wounds on her face, head and body that were said to have been caused by a “blunt weapon”. The girl also bore burn marks on her body.

She was later shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Lahore General Hospital, with doctors fearing for the teen’s life.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:19 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

Islamabad court to announce verdict in Sarah Inam murder case next ...

04:30 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

Imran Khan challenges ECP’s contempt proceedings in LHC

06:41 PM | 8 Dec, 2023

Impose Rs50,000 fine on restaurants violating anti-smog guidelines, ...

12:25 AM | 8 Dec, 2023

Torture victim Rizwana admitted to school after recovering from ...

04:32 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

IHC orders DG ISI to probe who leaked Bushra Bibi-Latif Khosa’s ...

03:21 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

IHC rejects NAB’s plea to annul Al-Azizia verdict against Nawaz ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:13 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

Rizwana torture case: LHC registrar orders inquiry into charges against civil judge Asim Hafeez

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 9 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 9th December, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 9 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Saturday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.

Euro comes down to 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound rate remains unchanged at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.4 285.95
Euro EUR 307 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.82 763.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.37 36.72
Japanese Yen JPY 3.41 3.52
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 922.14 931.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.82 61.42
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.33 177.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.12 26.42
Omani Riyal OMR 738.71 746.71
Qatari Riyal QAR 78.07 78.77
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 324.5 327
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold remains under pressure in Pakistan; Check today gold rates here

Gold prices witnessed negative trend in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 9 December 2023

On Saturday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,560.

Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price costs Rs199,465, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs190, 400 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,200.00 for each tola.

In the global market, gold prices hovers around $2,004 per ounce, after drop of $23.35 on Saturday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Karachi PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Islamabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Peshawar PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Quetta PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Sialkot PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Attock PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Gujranwala PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Jehlum PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Multan PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Bahawalpur PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Gujrat PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Nawabshah PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Chakwal PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Hyderabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Nowshehra PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Sargodha PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Faisalabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Mirpur PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: