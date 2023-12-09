'NASA scientists set Ronaldo's diet plan' – Ramiz Raja's hilarious claim triggers meme fest

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) former chairman Ramiz Raja is facing a backlash on social media for his hilarious claim about legendary Portuguese footballer Christiano Ronaldo's diet plan.

The former Pakistani cricketer said on a TV show that it was in fact NASA scientists who were setting the diet plan for former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Ramiz's statement about Ronaldo's diet plan became an instant hit on social media.

During a discussion on a TV programme about the fitness of the Pakistani cricket team, Ramiz said that Ronaldo's diet was curated by scientists from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). He was trolled left, right and centre over his claim.

Earlier, Ramiz stirred a controversy for laughing at a racist remark against fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta.

"Dear Ramiz Raja (sir) grace is a quality few have. My father, mother and I have it in spades. You have none. Sickening to see you laugh on national TV in Pakistan at something the world stopped laughing at about 30 years back. Step into the future. All 3 of us are here with our chin up. #ramizraja," Masaba wrote in an X (formerly known as Twitter) post.

Ramiz was ousted as the PCB chief last year. He was removed from the top post just one year into his three-year term in 2022. A 14-member management committee led by Najam Sethi had replaced Ramiz and other PCB board members at the time.

Ramiz returned to broadcasting after his departure from PCB. During the ICC World Cup 2023 in India, Ramiz slammed the Pakistan side for their flop show in the event.

"After this World Cup, there has to be a serious discussion about altering the DNA of this team. They need a complete overhaul in terms of mindset, approach, new talent, and new ideas. We need to improve on each and every aspect. Pakistan have hit rock bottom," Ramiz had said.