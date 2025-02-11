Pakistan’s Corruption deepens as ranking declines in Transparency International Index

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistans Corruption Deepens As Ranking Declines In Transparency International Index

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, a country of 242 million, dropped two places on the 2024 Corruption Perception Index (CPI), now hovering at 135th out of 180 nations, per the latest report shared by Transparency International.

The country’s corruption score dropped from 29 in 2023 to 27 in 2024, signaling a rise in corruption over the past year. Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) – the index that scores and ranks countries by their perceived levels of public sector corruption – assesses the perceived levels of corruption in public sectors worldwide, with a scale ranging from 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

Pakistan’s two notches drop shows systemic governance issues and significant barriers in policy implementation. Transparency International particularly highlights the country’s struggles with climate change policy, stating that delays in enforcing regulations and creating necessary institutions under the 2017 Climate Change Act have hindered progress. Pakistan’s climate finance, critical to addressing the country’s environmental challenges, remains far below the estimated US$348 billion required by 2030.

Transparency International Report

The report also points to the broader implications of this corruption, as systemic inefficiency continues to affect Pakistan’s development and its ability to tackle urgent issues like climate change.

This drop in the CPI ranking underscores the need for significant reforms in governance and policy execution, particularly in addressing long-standing climate and infrastructure challenges that continue to hinder Pakistan’s growth and stability.

The report also sounds alarm about aongoing dip in global anti-corruption efforts which prompted need for concrete, immediate action to address these critical challenges.

Police, Judiciary among most corrupt public institutions in Pakistan: Transparency International

