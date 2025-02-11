Karachi teen develops Pakistan’s first Sindhi calculator using AI

KARACHI – A teenage student from Karachi has developed Pakistan’s first calculator in the Sindhi language with help of artificial intelligence (AI), an innovation that would help local businessperson in daily calculations.

Mahrukh, 16, said it took him three days to complete the task as he got assistance from popular ChatGPT and other modern technologies to develop the Sindh calculator.

She said the innovation could be made accessible to all local business community in Sindh if she receives support from the government.

The student of the Rehman Allawala School believed that skills have more importance than degrees in ongoing era of technology. She said students should improve their abilities in order to become financial independent.

She revealed, “I also earn from my YouTube channel where I used to share my skills”. Mahrukh, who eyes to become a public speaker, has grabbed various awards in speech competitions.

Talking about his innovation, he said a major chunk of Sindh’s population primarily understands the Sindhi language as they do not have access to higher education.

It is the reason she started working on developing a calculator in local language with the assistance of AI as it would simplify the calculations for the businesspersons, who are not much educated.