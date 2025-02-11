Karachi’s newly-look National Stadium to be unveiled today

KARACHI – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the brand-new pavilion at the University Road End of the National Bank Stadium will be officially opened today, Tuesday.

This state-of-the-art facility marks a significant milestone in the stadium’s history, reinforcing PCB’s commitment to enhancing cricket infrastructure in Pakistan.

The newly-constructed pavilion features world-class dressing rooms for players and match officials, complemented by high-quality hospitality rooms. Developed in a record time of around four months, the facility underscores the dedication and efficiency behind the stadium’s rapid transformation.

In addition to the new pavilion, several major upgrades have been completed at the National Bank Stadium to enhance both the playing and viewing experience. These include the installation of 350 LED lights to improve broadcast quality, the fixing of two digital replay screens and the addition of over 5,000 new chairs to enhance spectator comfort.

Chairman Mohsin Naqvi personally oversaw the renovation efforts, making multiple visits to the stadium to ensure the timely completion of the work. Nearly 5,000 dedicated workers contributed tirelessly to transforming the stadium, ensuring its full operational readiness for the upcoming tri-series and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The PCB chairman said this upgrade is a testament to our vision of elevating Pakistan’s cricketing venues to international standards. The National Bank Stadium, which last saw a major overhaul during the 1996 World Cup, now stands as a modern, world-class facility that will not only host domestic and international matches but also provide players and fans with a top-tier experience.