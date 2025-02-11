Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

CSS exams 2024 results to be announced by April-end, says FPSC chief

ISLAMABAD – Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Chairman Lt General (r) Akhtar Nawaz Satti said the results for the CSS exam conducted in 2024 would be announced in the last week of April 2025.

He made the statement during his appearance in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) during hearing of petitions seeking postponement of the CSS exams 2025 until the results of the preceding year are declared by the Commission.

During the hearing, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that the students had expressed reservations over holding the exam afresh without issuing the results of the last year. He said the matter was referred to the FPSC but it rejected it.

In reply, the FPSC chief said the schedule for CSS exams 2025 had been issued prior to his joining. He highlighted that any delay in the exams would affect the complete schedule.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued a notice to FPSC chairman regarding the release of the schedule for the CSS 2025 exam.

Justice Shahid Karim o issued an interim written order, directing the deputy attorney general to appear in court with instructions.

The petition stated that the FPSC had issued the schedule for the CSS 2025 exam, but the results for the 2024 CSS exams had not been announced yet. The petitioners argued that announcing a new exam without declaring the results of the previous one was unjust.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case until February 13.

