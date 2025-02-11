Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Rashid Latif calls for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s removal from team

Former Pakistan cricket captain Rashid Latif has demanded the exclusion of fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi from the national squad following Pakistan’s defeat to New Zealand in the opening match of the tri-series. Latif’s comments come just days before the much-anticipated start of the Champions Trophy, raising concerns over the team’s current performance.

In an interview with a private television channel, Latif criticized both Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah for their recent underwhelming performances, stating that the two fast bowlers have failed to deliver match-winning contributions in recent games. He emphasized that Shaheen in particular has not shown the form expected of him for some time, while Naseem, despite his experience, has had a limited impact.

Latif pointed out the disparity in accountability for key players, mentioning that players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah are not held responsible for their poor performances, unlike others such as Khushdil Shah and Salman Agha, who often face harsh criticism.

The former captain stressed that the team’s overall success heavily relies on senior players stepping up. He urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to adopt a new strategy, focusing on nurturing young fast bowlers while ensuring accountability among senior players.

Latif’s remarks come at a crucial time, with only a few days remaining before the Champions Trophy kicks off in Pakistan. His call for change highlights growing concerns over the team’s readiness for the prestigious tournament.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

