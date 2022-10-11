Uber ends services in Pakistani cities except Lahore
KARACHI – Online ride-sharing service Uber has ceased its operation in five major cities, including Karachi and Islamabad, and will only be available in Lahore.
“We’ve made the decision to cease operating the Uber app in Karachi, Multan, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Islamabad. Uber remains committed to Pakistan – we will continue to serve these five cities with our subsidiary brand Careem,” an official statement read.
The Uber app will continue to be available in Lahore with new product launches to support earners during these difficult times, it said.
It said that the company will communicate with riders and driver partners who use the Uber app in Karachi, Multan, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Islamabad about how they can use the Careem app in their city.
“When we acquired Careem, it was always our belief that the two companies could come together to complement each other’s strengths and better serve the region through tailored experiences,” the statement read.
