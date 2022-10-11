NIH issues alert about possible Ebola virus outbreak in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – The National Health Organization (NIH) has issued an alert about possible outbreak of deadly Ebola virus in Pakistan.
An advisory issued by NIH on prevention and control of Ebola virus disease said that Uganda has reported 36 cases last month, resulting in 23 deaths.
The Central Health Establishment will monitor people travelling to Pakistan from the African country, while the suspected Ebola cases will be reported to the NIH.
According to the advisory, suspected Ebola cases coming in Pakistan will be quarantined and their samples will be sent for testing in line with the national guidelines.
From 2000 to 2019, Uganda has had at least six episodes of the virus outbreak, causing hundreds of death.
The most recent outbreak of Ebola in humans has been triggered by the SUDV virus, said the advisory.
Despite fears of Ebola spread at regional and global levels, WHO has opposed travel and trade restrictions on Uganda.
NIH has directed the authorities concerned to stay vigilant in this regard.
The Ebola virus, which can transmit from human to human, causes an acute, serious illness which is often fatal if untreated, according to WHO.
Liberia announces second Ebola death 08:33 PM | 15 Jul, 2015
Monrovia (Web Desk) - Liberia said on Wednesday a second patient had died in a resurgence of the Ebola virus and the ...
