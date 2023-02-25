Search

Pakistan

Pakistan grants citizenship to 214 foreign nationals including 159 Indians in five years

09:59 PM | 25 Feb, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government has granted citizenship to 214 foreign nationals, including 159 Indians, during the last five years, it emerged on Saturday.

Reports said that the Ministry of Interior granted citizenship over various reasons, including  marriage and family relationship.

The documents reveal two Indians got Pakistani nationality last month, while 55 were granted nationality in 2019, 43 in 2018, 27 each in 2020 and 2021, and 18 Indians were granted Pakistani citizenship last year, Samaa news reported.

It said the Ministry of Interior granted citizenship of 11 Afghan nationals, three Chinese, four Bangladeshi nationals, one Swiss, three American nationals, two Canadians and four British nationals in the last five years.

Over 20 nationals of Burma, Philippine, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal were also granted Pakistani nationality in the same period.

The report revealed that there were thousands of applications still pending with the ministry for approval.

