Mustansar Hussain Tarrar dismisses Javed Akhtar's remarks as unworthy of comment

Famous novelist, actor and columnist Mustansar Hussain Tarar has condemned without any reservation the anti-Pakistan remarks made by Indian singer and poet Javed Akhtar.
The veteran Indian writer had said at an event in Lahore a few days ago that India celebrated the great singers of Pakistan, but the sentiment was not reciprocated. He said that massive shows were organised for Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehdi Hassan in India, but no such show was organised in Pakistan for the legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar.
Referring to the Mumbai attacks, Akhtar pointed finger at Pakistan and said those involved in the bloody attacks were still roaming free in Pakistan. Many Pakistani celebrities expressed their outrage at Akhtar's remarks.
Speaking at the Lahore Literature Festival (LLF), Tarrar criticised Akhtar for his words and said that he felt ashamed of himself after hearing them. However, he did not believe that Akhtar's remarks were worth commenting. He however said that Pakistan had lost its sense of tolerance as a nation.
The author of the acclaimed novel "Bahao" made several bold statements that stole the show. He expressed his belief that a writer must use a strong language to criticise the society he lives in to win a Nobel Prize, but he does not have that talent.
He stated that Pakistan's Pride of Performance and Kamal-e-Fan awards were as valuable as a Nobel Prize.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 25, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|266.7
|269.65
|Euro
|EUR
|275.9
|278.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313.25
|316.38
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak on second consecutive day as per tola prices dropped by Rs1,000 to reach Rs194,100.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a decline of Rs858 to settle at Rs166,409.
In the international market, the yellow metal also decreased by $8 to reach $1,810 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800.41 per 10 grams, respectively.
