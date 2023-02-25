Amir, Asad, Hamza reach semifinals of PSB National Ranking Junior Tennis Tournament

ISLAMABAD – Amir Mazari (Aitchison), Asad Zaman (Ali Embroidery Mills) and Hamza Roman (KP) reached the semifinals of the different categories in the All Pakistan PSB National Ranking Junior Tennis Tournament 2023 at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad.

In boys U-18 singles quarterfinals, Asad Zaman beat Kashan Tariq 6-1,6-3; Hamid Israr beat Hamza Rehmat 6-0,6-0 and Huzaima Abul Rehman beat Saifullah Khan 6-1,6-0. In boys U-18 doubles quarterfinals, Huzaima/Ahmed Nael beat Hamza Rehmat/M Ali 6-2,6-4; Hamid Israr/Hamza Roman beat Nabeel Qayum/Yahya Musa Luni 6-1,6-1; Kashan Tariq/Salar Khan beat Rayyan Khan/Saifullah Khan 7-5,7-5. In girls U-18 singles quarterfinals, Mahrukh Sajid beat Amna 6-0,6-0.

In boys U-16 singles quarterfinals, Asad Zaman beat Ehtesham Khan 6-2,6-3; Amir Mazari beat Salar Khan 6-4,2-6,6-1; Nabeel Ali Qayum beat Abdul Basit 4-6,6-3,6-2 and Hamza Roman beat M Talha Khan 6-0,6-0. In boys U-14 singles quarterfinals, Amir Mazari beat Hamza Hussain 4-0,1-4,5-4(3); Abubakar Talha beat M Haziq Aasim 4-1,4-2; Abdul Basit beat Nabeel Qayum 5-3, 5-3 and Zohaib Afzal Malik (LGS Phase V) has got walk over against Hasher Alam.

In boys U-12 singles quarterfinals, Waqas Janas beat Anees Khan 5-3, 4-1; Junaid Khan beat Safiullah 4-0,4-0; Razik Sultan beat Ibrahim Gill 4-0,4-0 and Shayan Afridi beat Behroze Maimoon 4-0,4-0. In boys U-12 doubles quarterfinals, Safiullah/Zayd Zaman beat Chengaiz Leghari/Umer Zaman 4-0,4-1. In boys/girls U-10 singles quarterfinals, Salaar Khan beat Safiullah 5-4(5), 4-2 and Shayan Afridi beat Behroze Maimoon 4-0,4-0.