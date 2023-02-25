Amir, Asad, Hamza reach semifinals of PSB National Ranking Junior Tennis Tournament

ISLAMABAD – Amir Mazari (Aitchison), Asad Zaman (Ali Embroidery Mills) and Hamza Roman (KP) reached the semifinals of the different categories in the All Pakistan PSB National Ranking Junior Tennis Tournament 2023 at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad.
In boys U-18 singles quarterfinals, Asad Zaman beat Kashan Tariq 6-1,6-3; Hamid Israr beat Hamza Rehmat 6-0,6-0 and Huzaima Abul Rehman beat Saifullah Khan 6-1,6-0. In boys U-18 doubles quarterfinals, Huzaima/Ahmed Nael beat Hamza Rehmat/M Ali 6-2,6-4; Hamid Israr/Hamza Roman beat Nabeel Qayum/Yahya Musa Luni 6-1,6-1; Kashan Tariq/Salar Khan beat Rayyan Khan/Saifullah Khan 7-5,7-5. In girls U-18 singles quarterfinals, Mahrukh Sajid beat Amna 6-0,6-0.
In boys U-16 singles quarterfinals, Asad Zaman beat Ehtesham Khan 6-2,6-3; Amir Mazari beat Salar Khan 6-4,2-6,6-1; Nabeel Ali Qayum beat Abdul Basit 4-6,6-3,6-2 and Hamza Roman beat M Talha Khan 6-0,6-0. In boys U-14 singles quarterfinals, Amir Mazari beat Hamza Hussain 4-0,1-4,5-4(3); Abubakar Talha beat M Haziq Aasim 4-1,4-2; Abdul Basit beat Nabeel Qayum 5-3, 5-3 and Zohaib Afzal Malik (LGS Phase V) has got walk over against Hasher Alam.
In boys U-12 singles quarterfinals, Waqas Janas beat Anees Khan 5-3, 4-1; Junaid Khan beat Safiullah 4-0,4-0; Razik Sultan beat Ibrahim Gill 4-0,4-0 and Shayan Afridi beat Behroze Maimoon 4-0,4-0. In boys U-12 doubles quarterfinals, Safiullah/Zayd Zaman beat Chengaiz Leghari/Umer Zaman 4-0,4-1. In boys/girls U-10 singles quarterfinals, Salaar Khan beat Safiullah 5-4(5), 4-2 and Shayan Afridi beat Behroze Maimoon 4-0,4-0.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 25, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|266.7
|269.65
|Euro
|EUR
|275.9
|278.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313.25
|316.38
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak on second consecutive day as per tola prices dropped by Rs1,000 to reach Rs194,100.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a decline of Rs858 to settle at Rs166,409.
In the international market, the yellow metal also decreased by $8 to reach $1,810 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800.41 per 10 grams, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/25-Feb-2023/karachi-markets-shopping-malls-to-close-down-by-8-30pm-under-new-energy-saving-plan
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.