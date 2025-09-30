Trump–Netanyahu Peace Framework for Gaza: Explained

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled sweeping peace proposal aimed at stopping devastating war in Gaza and laying foundation for long-term stability in the region.

The framework presented at the White House contains five major components: a ceasefire and hostage exchange, the disarmament of Hamas, transitional governance arrangements, large-scale reconstruction, and strict enforcement mechanisms.

Ceasefire and Prisoner Release

All military operations are to stop immediately. Israeli forces would gradually withdraw to agreed security lines.

Within 72 hours of Israel’s formal acceptance of the plan, all hostages — both living and deceased must be returned.

In return, Tel Aviv would release around 250 Palestinians serving life sentences as well as approximately 1,700 Gazans arrested since the beginning of the conflict.

Hamas Dismantling

The dismantling of Hamas’s entire military infrastructure is a core requirement. This includes destroying weapons stockpiles, rocket systems, and the extensive tunnel network under Gaza.

Hamas would be fully excluded from any role in governance or the political future of Gaza.

Security Oversight

A new international “Board of Peace” would be established to oversee the transition. It would be co-chaired by Donald Trump and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, with other leaders to be added.

Day-to-day administration of Gaza would be handed over to a technocratic Palestinian interim government, operating under international supervision.

A multinational peacekeeping and security force would be deployed to maintain order and oversee demilitarisation during the transition period.

Reconstruction of war-Torn Gaza

Gaza’s devastated infrastructure, housing, and public services would be rebuilt under the transitional authority’s supervision. Regional and international donors would finance the reconstruction effort and work to stabilise Gaza’s shattered economy.

In the longer term, governance would be transferred to a reformed Palestinian Authority, though Israel’s leadership has publicly voiced concerns about the PA’s capacity and credibility.

Conditions

The plan will only move forward if Hamas accepts all provisions in full.

Should Hamas reject or violate the deal, both Israel and the United States reserve the right to resume military operations.

Trump called this plan as step toward what he called “eternal peace in the Middle East,” saying the proposal had been shaped in consultation with Arab and Muslim nations as well as international partners.

The plan also includes the creation of a new international oversight mechanism and proposes international financial backing through institutions such as the World Bank. Its success, however, depends on Hamas’s response, which remains uncertain.

For Gaza, the framework offers not just a ceasefire but also the promise of reconstruction, new governance, and international oversight. For Israel, it aims to secure the return of hostages and guarantee security. For the wider region, it is presented as a step toward stability and possible renewed momentum for peace accords.