Trump and Netanyahu announce Gaza Peace Proposal after 65,000 deaths

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to US-led proposal to end the war in Gaza. Trump also thanked Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir for backing the plan.

Unveiling his 20-point peace framework at a press conference in Washington, POTUS called this “a big, big day” and said the initiative could mark the starting of “eternal peace in the Middle East.”

The plan calls for the release of all hostages within 72 hours, an immediate ceasefire, and the phased withdrawal of Israeli forces once Hamas’ military infrastructure is dismantled.

Under the proposal, Arab and Muslim countries would play a central role in demilitarising Gaza and building a transitional administration, with support from international experts and the World Bank. A new “Board of Peace,” including Arab leaders, Israel, and international figures such as former UK prime minister Tony Blair, would oversee the process.

Netanyahu endorsed the plan, saying it aligned with Israel’s objectives of freeing hostages, disarming Hamas, and ensuring Gaza never again posed a threat. He warned, however, that Israel would act unilaterally if Hamas rejected the terms.

Prime Minister Shehbaz welcomed Trump’s initiative, calling it step toward durable peace and stability. On social media, he praised Trump’s leadership and reiterated Pakistan’s support for a two-state solution. He also pointed to recent consultations with Muslim leaders in New York as “constructive,” expressing hope that they would soon lead to a ceasefire.

Gaza conflict has killed more than 65,000 people, injured over 160,000, and displaced millions. Earlier this month, UN investigators accused Israel of genocide and of seeking to “destroy the Palestinians” through its military campaign.